GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the May 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $106.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.61. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $89.30 and a 12 month high of $286.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.