GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Specifically, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 14,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $86,224.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $32,873.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,623 over the last ninety days. 17.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoPro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $874.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 250,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in GoPro by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

