Governor DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $457,493.01 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000784 BTC on exchanges. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $457,493.01 and approximately $4,510.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $349.29 or 0.01740104 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00178983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00083119 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015174 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.