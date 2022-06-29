Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 27500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a market cap of C$4.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile (CVE:GGM)
Featured Stories
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.