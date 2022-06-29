Graphlinq Protocol Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $506,816.23 and approximately $795,937.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

