Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 134 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Agincourt Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,969,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 518,659 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445,424 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,938,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,897,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,360. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $83.24 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average of $98.04.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

