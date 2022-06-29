Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.54. The company had a trading volume of 43,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,490. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

