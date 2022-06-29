Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $470.42. 13,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $393.88 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $208.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $487.55 and its 200-day moving average is $520.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

