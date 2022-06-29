Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.6% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 377.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.55. The stock had a trading volume of 29,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,680. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

