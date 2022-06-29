Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 47,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.31. 10,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,418. The company has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.75 and its 200 day moving average is $216.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

