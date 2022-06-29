Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 15,008 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 2.60% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,786,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 136,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 111,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 90,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the period.

Shares of COMB stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.62. 298,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,139. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10.

