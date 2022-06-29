Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 682 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,606. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

