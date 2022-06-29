Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Update

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 411.6% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS GEBRF opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Greenbriar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, management, and sale of various real estate properties and renewable energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is also developing a 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico; and wind generation projects. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

