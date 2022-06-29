Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.53

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 2768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $922.71 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.53%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

