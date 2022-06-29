Harvest Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.91 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.66 or 0.00197087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $26.91 million and approximately $22.05 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012280 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000293 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 697,264 coins and its circulating supply is 678,632 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.