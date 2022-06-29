Harvey Nash Group (LON:HVN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $128.50

Harvey Nash Group plc (LON:HVN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.50 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 128.50 ($1.58). Harvey Nash Group shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.58), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.50.
Harvey Nash Group Company Profile (LON:HVN)
