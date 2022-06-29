Head-To-Head Analysis: Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) & GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and GreenBox POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -628.59% -372.31% -86.46% GreenBox POS -130.21% -21.34% -9.87%

1.2% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. 70.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of GreenBox POS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.52, suggesting that its stock price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avalon GloboCare and GreenBox POS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and GreenBox POS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.39 million 29.45 -$9.09 million ($0.10) -4.60 GreenBox POS $26.31 million 1.84 -$26.45 million ($0.81) -1.44

Avalon GloboCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GreenBox POS. Avalon GloboCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenBox POS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GreenBox POS beats Avalon GloboCare on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells. It is also developing RNA-based FASH-CARTM cell therapy platform. In addition, the company develops avalon clinical-grade tissue-specific exosome (ACTEX); offers therapeutic and diagnostic targets utilizing QTY-code protein design technology with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including using the QTY code protein design technology for development of a hemofiltration device to treat Cytokine Storm; and provides co-development of next generation, transposon-based, multi-target CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other immune effector cell therapeutic modalities with Arbele Limited. Further, it has strategic partnership with the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna and Austria to develop an S-layer vaccine that could be administered by an intranasal or oral route against SARS-CoV-2 and coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease; and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab, as well as promotes standardization related to exosome industry. The company is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

GreenBox POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

