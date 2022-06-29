Head-To-Head Review: DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) vs. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

DoubleVerify has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DoubleVerify and Alphabet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $332.74 million 10.94 $29.31 million $0.17 131.00 Alphabet $257.64 billion 5.73 $76.03 billion $110.56 20.26

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleVerify. Alphabet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DoubleVerify and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 2 10 0 2.83 Alphabet 0 0 33 1 3.03

DoubleVerify presently has a consensus target price of $34.27, suggesting a potential upside of 53.90%. Alphabet has a consensus target price of $3,296.42, suggesting a potential upside of 47.15%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Alphabet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 7.80% 5.63% 5.00% Alphabet 27.57% 30.18% 21.31%

Summary

Alphabet beats DoubleVerify on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc. provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

