Head to Head Review: PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) vs. Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

PAVmed has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

30.3% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of PAVmed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A -81.54% -65.96% Repro Med Systems -23.97% -13.57% -11.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PAVmed and Repro Med Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed $500,000.00 168.85 -$50.35 million ($0.69) -1.39 Repro Med Systems $23.49 million 4.62 -$4.56 million ($0.13) -18.62

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed. Repro Med Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAVmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PAVmed and Repro Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Repro Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

PAVmed presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 525.13%. Given PAVmed’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats PAVmed on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PAVmed Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay. Its product pipeline also comprises EsoCure, an esophageal ablation device to treat dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; NextFlo, a disposable infusion platform technology; Veris cancer healthcare platform and implantable intelligent vascular port combining remote monitoring and data analytics; NextVent single-use ventilators; FlexMO medical circulatory support cannulas; Veris cardiac monitors; DisappEAR resorbable pediatric ear tubes; Solys noninvasive glucose monitoring. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. The company also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. It sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

