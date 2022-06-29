Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Bought by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 134.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,683,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after buying an additional 6,457,912 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $12,967,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 364.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,796,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after buying an additional 2,194,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,891,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,156,000 after buying an additional 2,085,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 948,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 671,446 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 169,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,704. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on HL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

