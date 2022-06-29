Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 276.7% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.85. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.02). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,043.95% and a negative return on equity of 240.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

