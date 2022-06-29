Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Shares Down 0.6%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.53. 32,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 61,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 9.51%.

In other Heritage Global news, CEO Ross Dove purchased 20,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $25,013.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,171,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,423.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,653 shares of company stock valued at $73,800 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage Global stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) by 242.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.13% of Heritage Global worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.