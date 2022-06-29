Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Shares Up 0.7%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.36. 3,935,242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 582% from the average session volume of 577,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

About Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.