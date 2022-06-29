Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.54 EPS.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.14.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,805,000 after buying an additional 279,937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,615,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,421,000 after buying an additional 1,205,198 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,105,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,889,000 after buying an additional 998,300 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

