HoDooi (HOD) Price Reaches $0.0436

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 87.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.54 or 0.02202740 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00182573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00078142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014924 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.