Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.06. 66,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,310. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.73.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile (Get Rating)
