Hord (HORD) Price Reaches $0.0147 on Exchanges

Hord (HORD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Hord has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $74,886.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hord has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 87.5% against the dollar and now trades at $498.65 or 0.02457238 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00181006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00080514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014863 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

