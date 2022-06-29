Horrell Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huron Consulting Group makes up about 1.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Huron Consulting Group worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $966,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.31. 1,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,895. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

