Horrell Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $76.26. 133,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,519,411. The stock has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $88.62. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

