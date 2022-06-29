Horrell Capital Management Inc. Purchases 183,806 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 284.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,806 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of SecureWorks worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SecureWorks by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 70,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 53,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 33,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $311,944.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 500,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,131.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

SCWX traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,182. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

