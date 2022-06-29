Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Nestlé by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Shares of NSRGY traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, reaching $114.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.01. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $106.67 and a 12-month high of $141.95.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

