Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,211,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $97,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 595.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 791,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after purchasing an additional 678,128 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NYSE:KFY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.27. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $51.08 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

