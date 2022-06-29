Horrell Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.9% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,418. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

