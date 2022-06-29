Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.50-$32.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion. Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of HOV stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,823. Hovnanian Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99. The firm has a market cap of $273.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $83,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 62.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

