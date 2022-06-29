Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.50-$32.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion. Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.
Shares of HOV stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,823. Hovnanian Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99. The firm has a market cap of $273.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.55.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
