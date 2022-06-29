HPIL Holding (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HPIL Holding (OTCMKTS:HPIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the May 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,263,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HPIL stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. 17,883,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,630,117. HPIL has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

HPIL Company Profile

HPIL Holding, a development stage company, engages in developing technology projects in Canada. It also focusses on developing online and artificial intelligence games; and ZIPPA, a multi-gaming global platform for gamers, as well as powertrain management system. The company was formerly known as Cybernetic Technologies Ltd.

