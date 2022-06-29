Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 274 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,334 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,125.33 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,486.97 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,035.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,006.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

