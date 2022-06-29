Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD opened at $119.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average of $147.57. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.