Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 93,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,199,000 after purchasing an additional 39,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals stock opened at $247.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.