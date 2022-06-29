Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $147.50.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

