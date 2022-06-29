Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.67.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

