Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $4.03 Million in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,537,000 after acquiring an additional 44,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 83.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,421 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.
WBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
