Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,757,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.6% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $468.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $487.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.74. The firm has a market cap of $207.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $393.88 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

