Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $3.60 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.93. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.12 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

