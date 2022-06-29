Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 274 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $420,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,730.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after buying an additional 71,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after buying an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3,560.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,273,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 319 shares in the company, valued at $676,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,732 shares of company stock worth $10,277,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,125.33 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,486.97 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,035.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2,006.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

