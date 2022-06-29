Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 48,760 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.80. The stock has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,966 shares of company stock worth $6,038,200 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

