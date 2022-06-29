Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC opened at $154.71 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.85 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.90.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.