Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.03 and a 200 day moving average of $234.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.56.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

