Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average of $90.33.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

