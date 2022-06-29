Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 205 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.61. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

