Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,642 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.9% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average is $103.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

